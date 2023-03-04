Ethiopians in Uganda commemorate the 127th victory of Adwa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ethiopian Community in Uganda on Sunday gathered at their Embassy in Kololo to celebrate the Adwa 127th Anniversary Celebrations under the motto ‘Unity, Bravery and Perseverance’, a freedom and honour that defines Ethiopia as a pan-African nation.

ADWA is an emblem of African victory and black excellence. The victory witnessed African capability to defend its dignity and ignited the light for the struggle for anti-colonialism for African brothers. Adwa turned Ethiopia into a symbol of freedom for black people globally.

The Victory of Adwa marks the defeat of the invading Italian forces by the Ethiopians on March 2, 1896. The very cause of the war is the colonial ambition of Italy which tried to erode the sovereignty of Ethiopia by expanding into Ethiopian territory and trying to colonize the country.

According to a statement from the embassy, this victory has restored Ethiopia’s 3,000-year-old history of sovereignty and territorial integrity. The victory of Adwa is thus not a victory of independence, but rather a victory that commemorates the struggle Ethiopia endured to preserve its inherent freedom.