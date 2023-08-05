Ethiopia unrest displaces 12,000: UN agency

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Xinhua | Unrest in Ethiopia’s western Gambella region has displaced at least 12,000 people, a UN agency said Friday.

In its Ethiopia Situation Report, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) disclosed that at least 12,000 people were displaced due to recent violence in Gambella, requiring humanitarian assistance.

“The Gambella region has, since May 2023, faced insecurity due to ethnic-based violence, reportedly leading to several casualties in the regional capital, Gambella city, and other areas of the region,” said the report.

It said the displaced need emergency shelter and non-food items, namely nutrition supplies for children under the age of five and pregnant and lactating women, and dignity kits for women and girls.

Last month, local authorities imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Gambella city, citing unspecified security problems.

In recent years, deadly clashes among various ethnic groups in the Gambella region have killed scores and displaced thousands. The clashes are mainly over access to power and land resources.