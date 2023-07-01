Ethiopia submits request to join BRICS

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Xinhua | Ethiopia has submitted a request to join the BRICS mechanism, said the foreign ministry on Thursday.

“Ethiopia is a founding member of numerous multinational organizations, like the United Nations, the African Union and the Non-Aligned Movement,” Meles Alem, spokesperson for the ministry, told reporters.

“Taking into account the shifting international situation and shift in (international) forces, Ethiopia will work to become members of other international bodies including BRICS so as to safeguard our national interest,” he said, adding Ethiopia expects a positive response to its request and will follow up on the progress.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market cooperative mechanism that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa took over the BRICS rotating presidency from China on Jan. 1, 2023.