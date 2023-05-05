Ethiopia-bound Ugandan Christians repatriated from Kenya

Malaba, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ninety one Christians belonging to the Christ Disciples’ Church in Teso have been repatriated from Nairobi after they were intercepted by the Kenyan authorities.

Early this week, the Police in Nakuru County arrested 55 Ugandan nationals on their way to Nyangatom in Ethiopia. The group comprising 26 minors was planning to board the Nairobi bound bus at the Nakuru Main Bus Terminus when they were intercepted.

The group whose mission is to reach the desired destiny was blocked after they failed to produce the required documentation for their journey. They were later identified as members of the Christ Disciples’ Church (CDC) and ordered to return to Uganda.

On Wednesday, the group arrived in Busia Uganda where they were picked up by the Police on Thursday and driven to Soroti. They arrived at East Kyoga Regional Police headquarters where they were detained.

The new group was heading to Ethiopia for an evangelism mission. This comes two months after the first group successfully sneaked out of their homes in Serere, Ngora, and Kumi districts in the Teso sub-region to Ethiopia.

Oscar Ageca, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, says that the group will be interrogated before they are reunited with their families. He told our reporter that the Police are still investigating the first group that left their homes in February.

The mysterious disappearance of the Christian missionaries to Ethiopia took the local authorities and the security agencies in Teso by surprise.

It later emerged that the group’s travel was facilitated by some officials of the Iteso Cultural Union. But Paul Sande Emolot, the Emorimor of Teso later distanced the union from the exodus of the Christians.

*****

URN