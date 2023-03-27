Eskom hands back Nalubaale dam in Jinja to Uganda Govt

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eskom Uganda has today handed back Nalubaale and Kiira Hydropower Plants to Uganda government. Eskom Uganda’s 20-year concessions to manage and operate the facilities have come to their natural end this month.

The firm has managed the Nalubaale and Kiira HPP since April 1, 2003. These power stations supply about 67% of the country’s electrical energy and remain the assets of the Uganda Government in terms of a 2003 Concession Agreement.

Eskom Managing Director Thozama Gangi said they are handing over much better and more efficient power generation facilities. Nalubaale HPP has been enhanced and can run for the next 20 years, while Kiira HPP has 50 years in it.

“Nalubaale will be 70 years next year. So we would like to thank Eskom for maintaining and running this plant and keeping it healthy. We will officially start managing and running this plant on Saturday, April 1, 2023,” said Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited CEO Dr Eng. Harrison Mutikanga.

Eskom Uganda Limited (EUL) is a private limited liability company established under the Laws of Uganda, with their head office located in Jinja, Uganda, and wholly owned by Eskom Enterprises Proprietary Limited of South Africa.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW