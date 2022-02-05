Erdogan blasts the West, US on Ukraine crisis

Ankara, Turkey | Xinhua | Neither the United States nor other Western countries had not contributed to solving the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

“Unfortunately, the West has not contributed to the solution of this issue until now. I can only tell that they are creating difficulties,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by the semi-official Anadolu Agency.

Even the U.S. could not achieve any progress to thaw the tension, Erdogan noted.

Erdogan’s remarks came after he held talks with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday in the Ukrainian capital Kiev where he proposed to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.

Turkey wants to bring together Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky to discuss the problem, he said.

On Thursday, the Turkish president attended the 10th high-level strategic cooperation council meeting between Ukraine and Turkey.

Erdogan said he attached significance to his planned meeting with Russian President Putin regarding the crisis.