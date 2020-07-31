Environmental activist drops presidential bid

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Timothy Mugerwa, an environmental activist has dropped his presidential bid.

Mugerwa was among the presidential aspirants to be cleared by the Electoral Commission to carry out national wide consultations for next year’s general elections.

However, Mugerwa who had presented himself under the Green New Deal political ideology which advocates for climate change adaptation strategies has withdrawn from the race and turned his attention to the parliamentary seat.

Addressing a press conference at Tropic Inn Hotel in Masaka town on Friday, Mugerwa noted that he has decided to rally behind the Kyadondo East MP and National Unity Platform-NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi.

According to Mugwera, since February when he was cleared to consult, he has so far reached out to electorates in 80 districts from where he has collected signatures. He added that he has instituted a 20 member mobilization committee which he is rallying behind Kyagulanyi.

Mugerwa says that he will now contest for Kalungu West constituency parliamentary position against the incumbent Joseph Gozanza Ssewungu.

He indicates that he is going to reach to the NUP technical team to persuade them to integrate his environmental conservation agenda into their campaign manifesto.

Paul Bukenya, the deputy spokesperson of the Electoral Commission says Mugwera is at liberty to decide on his next course of action.

“Yes we clear them to consult and what they decide on the way is between them and their supporters,’ he noted.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the official spokesperson of People Power says that they are open for discussions with anybody that wishes to join them in the struggle for change.

The withdrawal of Mugerwa leaves the number of presidential aspirants at 49.

