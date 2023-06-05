Environment Day: Uganda Biodiversity Fund executive urges on plastics pollution

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the world celebrates environment day today (June 5), many leaders have emphsised the need to protect the environment as a way of securing the future generation.

The Executive Director of Uganda Biodiversity Fund (UBF) Ivan Amanigaruhanga, said whereas there are efforts geared towards reducing plastic pollution in Uganda, some members of the public continue to litter the environment.

“It seems we are losing the battle against plastic…look around Kiwatule, there are plastics in drainage channels and this is posing a challenge,” Amanigaruhanga said on the sidelines of a cleanup activity in Kiwatule-Najeera areas ahead of the World Environment Day celebrations.

He added that most of the challenges related to flooding, soil fertility loss, and more are there partly because of plastic pollution – which is why UBF will raise resources to support all actors that are working against plastic production and use.

Amanigaruhanga urged the government to move very fast towards getting the policy framework on handling plastics.

Plastic pollution is a growing environmental concern worldwide and can persist in the environment for hundreds of years, posing a significant threat to wildlife, soil quality, and human health.

Francis Ogwal, the NEMA senior manager of Environment Planning and Coordination, said the plastic clean-up gesture held ahead of June 5 was part of the activities to make the World Environment Day 2023, themed: ‘Stop Plastic Pollution Now’.

“We are here to demonstrate to communities the benefits we get from removing plastics which we often see just people keep littering everywhere,” Ogwal said.

He urged people to stay away from plastics such that the environment becomes more conducive for everyone to live in.