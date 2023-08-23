Entries Open for the 2023 Accountancy Service Awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda has unveiled the 2023 Accountancy Service Awards (ASA) Awards to recognise outstanding individuals and institutions that have made an impact in the accountancy profession and in their communities.

Introduced in 2015, the Accountancy Service Awards are premium annual awards of excellence organised by ICPAU and aimed at appreciating persons or entities that have made remarkable contributions to the advancement of the accountancy profession in Uganda and beyond.

CPA Derick Nkajja, the Chief Executive Officer/ Secretary of ICPAU said that the Accountancy Service Awards acknowledge contributions made by not only accountants but other individuals as well, provided that there is impact made to society.