Entebbe municipality has no money to fuel emergency cars

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entebbe Municipal Council does not have money to buy fuel five emergency vehicles that it received from the Energy Ministry.

The five vehicles all Toyota Land Cruiser 78 Series, were delivered on Monday at the office of the Entebbe Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Hajji Njuki Mbabali, to transport members of the general public who need urgent medical attention.

But the RDC says whoever wants to use the emergency cars should provide for fuel. Mbabali explained that his office has not received funds from either the Ministry of Finance, Local Government or Health to refuel the emergency vehicles.

One of the drivers of the emergency cars told Uganda Radio Network-URN that a full fuel tank can be consumed in the range of 4 to 6 trips between Kampala and Entebbe before the next refill. The Land cruiser 78 series consumes between 7 to 10.7 litres per 100 kilometres. The distance from the deputy RDC’S office to Mulago Hospital is about 41 km.

Meanwhile, Mbabali adds that the vehicles will only operate within Entebbe, Kisubi, Kajjansi and some parts of Kampala. At the moment, there is a temporary ban on public and private transport except for essential workers and individuals with medical emergencies.

In order to curb misuse of the emergency vehicles, Mbabali says that each of the vehicles will have a police officer for close monitoring and compliance with guidelines for combatting the the spread of coronavirus disease-COVID-19.

He is however optimistic that the relevant government authorities will soon release funds to refuel the emergency vehicles.

However, some residents of Entebbe and Katabi who spoke to Uganda Radio Network-URN requested the government to fuel emergency vehicles. One of those who talked to URN said that she has already spent 100,000 Shillings to refuel her Spacio in order to transport her one-week-old baby to Mulago Specialized Hospital.

Another patient, Mark Musumba says he paid 30,000 Shillings to be transported to International Hospital Kampala.

URN