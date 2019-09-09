Entebbe Expressway security beefed up

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has tightened security along the Entebbe Expressway following the assassination of two people on Friday morning.

Melina Tumukunde and Joshua Ruhegyera Ntereho were gunned down at Nambigirwa Bridge towards Mpala in Katabi Town Council in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Corporal Davis Taremwa, a police officer attached to the Counter Terrorism Unit was picked up on Friday afternoon in connection to the killings. Following the shooting, police has deployed more officers along the Expressway to prevent further assassinations.

Prior to the sooting incident, a police patrol vehicle would go through the Expressway three times a day from Mpala in Katabi town council to Busega in Kampala. Traffic officers would occasionally stage at Kajjansi round about along the road to prevent reckless drivers from accessing Entebbe Expressway.

The officer would also institute another road block around Serena Kigo to monitor the Expressway.

However, more officers have been deployed at several spots along the expressway. Our reporter has seen police officers stationed at the Kitende flyover, Nambirigwa Bridge and Kajjansi round about for the last three days.

There is also an increased presence of security officers at the Mpala road toll, close to Nambirigwa Bridge where the shooting happened.

Previously only two officers would be deployed at this spot. However, the number of officers has now more than doubled.

Baker Kawonawo, the Entebbe Police Division Commander, said the deployment is important as Police continues with investigations into the murder incident.

“Actually if you never expected such deployment after such an incident, you wouldn’t be considerate. We strive to secure the country especially in places that are seen to be dangerous spots.” Kawonawo said.

There has been an outcry from the road users about increased armed robberies and theft since the Entebbe expressway was launched in 2018.

