Entebbe Club announces Alcohol Beverage tournament in June

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Entebbe Club will next month host a two day “Sip and Scramble” golf tournament. The tournament June 2-3 will feature four-member team representing different beer, wine and spirit brands competing against each other in a friendly golf event.

The “Sip and Scramble” golf tournament aims to create a unique and memorable experience for participants while providing a platform for brands to showcase their products and connect with potential customers.

The format of play will be foursome (Team vs Team), the tournament will take place at one of the oldest golf facilities in East Africa, Entebbe Club, known for its scenic views of Lake Victoria and challenging holes.

This tournament is the first of its kind in the country and the concept and idea is a brain child of SMARK Africa, a regional recreational sports and mass events marketing company.

Day 1 of the tournament will begin with a BBQ Brunch, and a putting contest complete with a bar and DJ to start the Day.

On the course itself the shot gun format will swing into action over 9 holes where golfers will be challenged with contests and opportunities for giveaways on every turn, including nearest to the pin, longest drive, and hole in 1 to mention a few of the side bets.

The Biggest day of the tournament is on Martyrs Day, June 3 with a shotgun at 9am teeing off a round of 18 holes.

“We are excited to bring together two popular interests – golf and alcohol beverages – in this fun and exciting event, said Michelle, responsible for the Events sponsorship and onboarding brands.

“We believe that the Sip and Scramble golf tournament will offer a great opportunity for brands to create brand awareness among a targeted audience of golfers and alcohol tasters.”

On his part Jacob Byamukama, the Entebbe Club Chairman said, “We are thrilled to be part of this event and showcase our products to potential customers.”

“This is a new and unique concept and we are looking forward for a wonderful weekend. What more exciting than having over 20 brands pitted against each other in a friendly but competitive game of Golf? We believe that the Sip and Scramble Golf tournament is an excellent platform for alcohol brands to connect with their target audience and promote their products.”

Registration is Open, and participating brands can sign up online or in-person.