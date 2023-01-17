Bird strike forces Uganda’s Bombardier back on ground

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | For the second time in a week, a flight from Entebbe International Airport has been disrupted by a bird strike. A Uganda Airlines CRJ-900 ‘Bombardier’ was forced to abandon flight UR-710 at 3.45pm on Monday, after a bird strike during take off.

According to the Aviation Herald, “a Uganda Airlines Canadair CRJ-900, registration 5X-KNP performing flight UR-710 from Entebbe (Uganda) to Johannesburg (South Africa), was climbing out of Entebbe’s runway 17 when the crew stopped the climb at FL100 due to a bird strike.”

According to the Aviation Herald, the Bombardier entered a hold for about 70 minutes, then proceeded to land on Entebbe’s runway 17 about 95 minutes after departure.

A replacement CRJ-900 registration 5X-KDP was estimated to reach Johannesburg with a delay of about 4 hours.

The occurrence aircraft was still on the ground in Entebbe 5 hours after landing back

On Tuesday last week, a Turkish Airlines A330 on flight number 606 was forced to return to the ground after a bird strike. It eventually took off 3 hours late with 281 passengers and crew, and landed in Istanbul just 30 minutes off its scheduled arrival time.

This is now the third time in 40 days that a flight from Entebbe was aborted. Reports indicate that on December 11, 2022, a Brussels Airlines flight from Entebbe was also aborted after a bird strike.

Another reported bird strike. Uganda Airlines CRJ-900 registered 5X-KNP safely returned to Entebbe International Airport. ✈ Flight 710 was heading to Johannesburg, South Africa. This follows Turkish Airlines Flight 606 incident just a week ago. pic.twitter.com/caxxSoBAzb — Derek Nseko ✈️ (@av8r_derek) January 16, 2023

There is a Bird Hazard unit at the airport, which undertakes a runway sweep (scaring away of birds) prior to any take-off or landing. That is how we have managed to reduce on instances of this nature inspite of Entebbe being a bird sanctuary. For more info https://t.co/WE2rmY4UUh pic.twitter.com/kboWbYGHsU — Uganda CAA (@UgandaCAA) January 10, 2023

SOURCE: The Aviation Herald

