ENHAS lays off redundant Staff

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Aviation Services, formerly Entebbe Handling Services (ENHAS) is laying off staff who have become redundant as a result of measures to combat the spread of Coronavirus Disease-COVID-19.

One of the measures that have affected the ground handling company is the temporary suspension of incoming and outgoing passenger flights and the partial shutdown of Entebbe International Airport. Before the shutdown on March 25, Entebbe airport used to handle about 150,000 passengers a month and 89 incoming and outgoing passenger flights a day.

As a result, the Kuwaiti based company has decided to terminate contracts of redundant staff with effect from April 15. In a memo, the General Manager, Nouamane Zahouani, noted that contracts of redundant staff have been terminated and that the affected individuals will get three months’ salary in lieu of notice and one million Shillings for transport among other benefits.

Although the memo does not specify how many people are affected, the company employs about 200 staff, both permanent and part-time. However, it says that the terminated staff will be given priority for recruitment in the future when the business environment improves.

On condition of anonymity, two of the terminated staff told URN that they were informed about the decision on Friday by their heads of department. They, however, add that the termination was a harsh move, since the management could even opt for temporary suspension of contractual payments so that staff don’t have to reapply for the same jobs in the future.

He says, “All employees understand the current situation. But the company should have temporarily laid off redundant staff like some of us who handle passenger services.”

The company provides services such as cargo and baggage sorting, cleaning of aircraft among others.

