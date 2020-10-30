Engineer Andrew Kitaka quits KCCA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Engineer Andrew Kitaka has resigned from Kampala Capital City Authority, months after handing the office of the Executive Director. October 31, 2020, will mark the end of his nine-year journey which started on November 1, 2011.

Kitaka was appointed KCCA acting Executive Director in December taking office from Jeniffer Musisi, who resigned from the helm of the authority, to take up up an assignment as the first city leader in residence at Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, a collaboration between Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard Business School, and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Kitaka served in an acting capacity until June 2020 when the President appointment Dorothy Kisaka as the substantive head of the authority, a move many saw as a vote of no confidence in Kitaka. He then returned to his office as the Director of Engineering and Technical Services.

At the handover ceremony, Kitaka said over 40 per cent of KCCA staff were running on temporary contracts while at least three directorates were occupied by directors in an acting capacity.

Kitaka noted that being on job without proper security is demotivating to employees of the authority.

URN