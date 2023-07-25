Enanga warns on sexual enhancement pills after boda boda rider dies

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jastus Ouma, a Boda boda rider from Buwaya village, Masinya Sub County in Busia district has lost his life after taking suspected sexual enhancement pills.
Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, confirmed the incident, saying that Ouma’s body was taken to Masafu General Hospital in Busia for a postmortem examination that revealed a case of cardiac arrest.
The unfortunate event came to light when his girlfriend, Auma Carolyne, aged 25, reported the matter to the police after finding him lifeless on Monday morning.
She claimed she had spent 3 days with Ouma in a lodge, and he Ouma had taken the pills with the intention of boosting his sexual energy leading to the fatal outcome. T
“We would like to warn all sexually active men, that some of the sexual male enhancement pills are not tested and can be dangerous to one’s health or life threatening. Its therefore, advisable that you see a physician, before using any sex stamina pills,” Enanga said.
Enanga should not comment on told false information we lost our brother Justus, he is not a boda boda Rider nor deid in Lodge ,he died at home inside his own house and the previous day, he attended the burial within our family then how comes that he spent three days in Lodge plz go scene and find correct information other than gathering from the people whom the president called kawukumi we are actually burring him today plz apologize to the family ,we know ur giving the information you got from people who didn’t go to scene and who gets information from their offices so we have forgiven you for God and my country