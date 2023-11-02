Empowering underprivileged children

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In an inspiring display of social entrepreneurship, Allan Kato has made a significant impact on the lives of underprivileged children in Kampala. His dedication to creating positive change led to the establishment of the Allan Children’s Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 2019.

Through this initiative, Allan Kato and his team have extended a helping hand to over 100 street children, providing them with shelter and renewed hope at their facility in Nansana, Wakiso District.

The Allan Children’s Foundation stands out by going beyond traditional approaches of offering basic education and a roof over the heads of these vulnerable children. Their mission revolves around nurturing an environment that encourages diverse interests and curiosity. The foundation’s core belief is to equip these young individuals with the skills and opportunities required to construct a brighter future.

Allan Kato, the visionary founder of the Allan Children’s Foundation, was born on November 13, 2003, in the heart of Kampala, Uganda.

Raised by a single mother in the Kawempe division, Allan is the youngest in his family, with six sisters and a twin brother. His educational journey took him through Makerere Primary School and Kasubi Family Primary School for his primary education, followed by Naalya S.S. for his high school years.