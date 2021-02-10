Emorimor asks newly elected leaders to unite and serve the people

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Teso Paramount Chief, Augustine Osuban Emorimor has asked the newly elected leaders across the Teso region to unite and serve the people.

In a statement through the Prime Minister, Iteso Cultural Union, Augustine Omare, Emorimor said that the Teso region has many issues that need a united force to address, adding that this can only be achieved when all leaders in the region unite for a common cause.

His remarks follow the general elections that divided some people into political camps.

Whereas the police in the region say the election was peaceful in most parts, there were incidents of election violence and insecurity in Katakwi, Ngora, Bukedea and Kalaki during presidential and parliamentary polls.

Some leaders who participated in the elections and lost have faulted their rivals for alleged electoral malpractices.

Last month, six candidates who lost in the parliamentary elections asked the court for vote recount but all the applications were dismissed by the Soroti Chief Magistrate’s Court.

However, the Emorimor says there is a need to forgive and forge a way forward for the sake of peace and unity. He also called on the elected leaders not to work for the interests of their political parties but for the electorate that voted them.

Emorimor’s call comes just days after the former presidential candidate under the Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party, Patrick Amuriat Oboi also challenged the new leaders in Teso to work for the development of the region.

Amuriat noted that Teso has many challenges especially the high poverty levels and unemployment that requires leaders to work together. He said that his job will now be to remind all elected leaders in the region about unfulfilled pledges, compensation and other development programs to help the local persons.

Out of 33 MPs from Teso, NRM has 19, FDC has six and there are eight independents. For the district chairpersons, NRM has nine and FDC has two including Soroti city Mayor.

*****

URN