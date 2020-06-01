Emirates could take four years to return to normal: chief

Dubai, United Arab Emirates | AFP | It could take up to four years for Emirates airline’s operations to return “to some degree of normality”, its president said Monday, a day after it announced job cuts over the coronavirus crisis.

The Middle East’s largest carrier, which has a 100,000-strong staff and a fleet of 270 wide-bodied aircraft, halted operations in late March as part of shutdowns to combat the spread of the pandemic.

Two weeks later, the airline resumed limited passenger operations but focused on repatriation flights as large numbers of the United Arab Emirates’ foreign residents returned to their home countries.

Dubai-based Emirates said on Sunday it was cutting its giant workforce but did not specify the extent of the layoffs.

“This is an action we have to take. We just can’t keep our employees doing nothing for so long. So, we have to let some go, unfortunately,” Emirates president Tim Clark told the Arabian Travel Market virtual conference.

“I think probably by the year 22-23, 23-24, we will see things coming back to some degree of normality and Emirates will be operating its network as it was,” he said.

Clark said that Emirates, which reported a bumper 21 percent rise in annual profits in March, had hoped to resume operations in the second half of May, but conditions did not ease enough to allow it, making it difficult to meet costs.

The long-serving executive, whose retirement flagged for June has been delayed due to the crisis, said that some airlines may disappear in the chaos that has hit the aviation industry.

“I am not optimistic that some of the carriers that are here today, that already have been significantly bailed out, will get through the next few months,” he said, adding that the next six to nine months will be “tough”.

“We have never been in this horrendous situation … It is a huge structural change to our industry.”

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimated last week that global airlines will lose $314 billion in 2020 revenues, a 55 percent dive from last year.

Clark said that contractual obligations mean that airlines cannot continue to keep their fleets grounded.

“We must get this business back on its feet as quickly as possible,” said the Emirates boss whose own fleet includes 115 Airbus A-380 superjumbos.

But he warned the airline industry is in “a very critical and fragile state”, and that the wearing of masks and gloves and sterilisation programs in the post-pandemic era will signal “a paradigm change”.