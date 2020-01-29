EMBASSY: Netanyahu expected to visit Uganda next week

Jerusalem, Israel | THE INDEPENDENT | Hebrew website Ynet reported on Wednesday that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to travel to Uganda on Monday, after he concludes his visit to Russia.

The Jerusalem Post said sources indicate that Netanyahu’s second ever visit to Uganda will coincide with the East African country reportedly announcing that it is moving its embassy to Jerusalem. The Jerusalem Post cited sources close to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and the Ugandan Christian community.

If Uganda moves her embassy, it will be the third embassy to designate Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, following American, Guatemala and Paraguay, the latter which has since withdrawn the decision.

Netanyahu is currently on his way to Russia to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. He will return to the country with Naama Issacha, an Israeli-US woman sentenced by a Russian court to seven-and-a-half years in jail for drug trafficking.

Issachar, 26, was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport in April 2019 as she travelled from India to Israel. Russian authorities said they found nine grammes (three ounces) of cannabis in her checked luggage.

Netanyahu has just returned from a meeting with US President Donald Trump, at which a peace deal with the Palestinians was announced.

Trump on Tuesday promised “a new dawn” in unveiling, side-by-side with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, the plan that was angrily rejected as biased by the Palestinians.

France on Wednesday insisted on a “two-state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.