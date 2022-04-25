Elon Musk now owns Twitter

San Francisco, U.S. | THE INDEPENDENT | The Twitter, Inc. will take an offer of $44billion from billionaire, Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He will buy the social media company and make it private, it was confirmed on Monday.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said soon after.

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

