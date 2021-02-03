Eleven dead in bizarre Kasese road accident

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eleven people have been killed in a bizzare accident along the Kasese-Fort-Portal Highway.

According to eyewitnesses, a speeding truck transporting a coffin collided with another car before the drivers of the other cars lost control and rammed into vehicles that had been involved in an earlier accident.

The accident which occurred on Tuesday at 9.40 pm between Rughendabara and Hima town council at Kihogo involved five cars. The spot where the accident occurred is under construction.

Kimbombo Hamid, one of the survivors, said that they were from Bundibugyo District in a Canter truck registration number UAU 457F that had more than 20 passengers on board heading to Maliba Sub County. According to Hamid, as they approached Kihogo cell, they collided with a speeding Premio registration number UAU 700 U.

However, a lorry registration number UBF 968Y, arrived and as the occupants were still inquiring about the cause of the accident, two speeding trucks belonging to Hima cement factory registration number UAY 793E and UAY 836Y rammed into other vehicles and some residents who had gathered at the scene of the accident.

Mathus Okwir the Rwenzori East Regional traffic police officer says that they are investigating the cause of the accident.

The bodies are lying at Kasese municipal HCIII and the 10 injured are being treated from Kilembe hospital and St. Paul Health Centre III.

“We are still finding out, and trying to make sure everyone is in hospital. We are still investigating what happened,” he said.

