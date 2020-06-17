Eleven Covid-19 patients discharged from Soroti hospital

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Soroti Regional Referral Hospital has discharged eleven COVID-19 patients. The hospital received the first four cases of COVID-19 on May 25th from Kumi district who were contacts of the Bukedea businessman who tested positive at Elegu border, Amuru district.

After a week, seven more patients were admitted to the hospital. Three were additional contacts of the Bukedea businessman and four were contacts of another businessman in Soroti who was trading cattle with South Sudanese who tested positive at Elegu border.

The hospital later received two more patients from Dokolo and Amolatar. They were casual labourers in South Sudan when they turned positive on arrival back home.

The two patients are yet to be discharged awaiting tests from the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

Dr Wilson Etolu, the COVID-19 Focal Person at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital says that while they were treating the patients, their objective was to ensure that no health worker contracts the virus.

One of the survivors says she is grateful for the medics because they stood by her and other patients in the treatment unit.

Dr Michael Mwanga, the Hospital Director says the patients tested negative twice before they were discharged. He adds that sensitization and psychosocial support for both the patients and communities have been done in the respective villages.

