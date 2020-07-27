Elegu township flooded

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | River Unyama has burst its banks flooding Elegu Township in Attiak Sub County in Amuru district.

Patrick Louis Lamot, a health worker in Elegu Township, says the floods started on Sunday evening and had submerged the entire Eastern side of the Town Council and parts of the refugee reception center by Monday morning.

The refugee reception center is home to 38 health workers deployed to fight the Coronavirus disease.

Lamot says the floods have also submerged Elegu Police Station and several business premises leaving many traders stranded.

Margaret Auma, a resident of the area says people are in panic, adding that majority of them are moving their property to safe places including schools and storied buildings.

Michael Comboni Komakech, the Elegu Town Clerk, says they are urging community members to relocate to safer areas.

Wilfred Odiya Baguma, the Attiak Sub County LC III Chairperson, says the floods are likely to affect 18,000 people residing in the area.

Osborn Geoffrey Oceng, the Amuru Deputy Resident Commissioner, says they are assessing the situation before forwarding the information to the Prime Minister’s Office for response.

He attributes the flooding to heavy rains that have been pounding the area over the past weeks.

This is the third time Elegu Township is flooding within a space of three years.

In 2017, it killed three people and destroyed hundreds of houses and structures.

*******

URN