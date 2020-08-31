Electromax rushes to install four more thermal generators in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Electromax Tororo has delivered four additional generators to Arua, bringing to eight the number of generators in the district. The four generators with the capacity of producing one Megawatt each were delivered to Arua from Tororo over the weekend.

According to reports, 1 million litres of fuel are also en route to Arua from Tororo to run the four additional generators to boost power supply in West Nile.

In 2018, Electricity consumers in West Nile through their area members of parliament petitioned the government on the inadequate power supply, which saw Electromax deploy four generators with each generating 1 MW that raised the total power generation to 11 MW combined together with what is produced at Nyagak hydro dam.

However, a year after the company ran out of fuel to run the generators when Uganda Revenue Authority froze their accounts over accumulated tax arrears.

Charles Muhumuza, the Chief Executive Officer Electromax says the additional four generators are in fulfilment of their agreement with the government to deploy ten heavy-duty thermal generators to meet the power needs of the region.

Norbu Tshering, the Technical Director of West Nile Rural Electrification Company-WENRECO, which consumes the power from Electromax, says the company has sufficient power generation from Nyagak hydro hence there is no need for additional thermal power supply. Norbu says the move by Electromax at this time could be a response to audit queries raised by Uganda Electricity Transmission Company limited- UETCL, which signed with them an agreement.

However, Bernard Atiku, the Ayivu County MP and one of the key negotiators for Grid power extension to West Nile says the additional generators being installed in Arua is a welcome move since WENRECo has failed to meet their power needs.

Government through World Bank has secured USD 100 Million to connect West Nile to Karuma Hydropower dam and the two years’ project, which kicked off on July 23rd 2020 is expected to be completed by 2022.

********

URN