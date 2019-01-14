Electricity tariffs drop

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Electricity Regulatory Authority has reduced power tariffs for consumers due strengthening shilling and easing inflation.

The domestic consumer tariff has been reduced by Shs 0.5 from Shs 769.5 shillings of the 2018 fourth quarters to Shs 769 of the first quarter of 2019. The average tariff for the commercial consumers has been reduced by Shs 1.3 from Shs 686.1 of last quarter of 2018 to 684.8 of first quarter of this year.

Medium industrial consumers have been rewarded with a Shs 1.2 reduction from average tariff of Shs 614.4 of fourth 2018 quarter to Shs 613.2 during the same period under review.

The tariffs for large industrial consumers reduced by Shs 4.3 from average of Shs 382 of 2018 last quarter to Shs 377.7 for the first quarter of 2019. Extra-large industrial consumers’ tariff reduced by 0.6 shillings from average 312.5 of 2019 last quarter to 311.9 shillings.