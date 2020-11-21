Electoral Commission issues revised campaign programme

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Electoral Commission has today issued a revised Presidential Campaign Programme.

It follows a week of disruptions after riots that started after presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi and Patrick Oboi Amuriat were arrested mid week. Police accused them of not following the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures related to crowds.

After the arrests, other candidates Norbert Mao, Mugisha Muntu and Henry Tumukunde suspended their campaigns, prompting this new revision by the Electoral Commission.

The revised programme confirms that Kyagulanyi will wind his campaign early next year in Wakiso, while Museveni will conclude in Kampala.

The Presidential Campaign Programme 2020-2021 changes every time one of the candidates requests Electoral Commission to adjust their schedule.

REVISED PROGRAMME

