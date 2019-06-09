Elections of gospel artists leadership flop.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Elections of a National Executive body of the Federation of Gospel Artists of Uganda have flopped due to lack of quorum.

The elections had been slated for Saturday by the outgoing committee at the Uganda National Cultural Center also known as the National Theatre.

However, the elections could not take place since the turn up was low. Only 26 gospel artists and two affiliates (Uganda National Association of Gospel Artists-UNAGA and Heart Beat Association) instead of ten turned up for the elections.

According to Prince Nicholas Nyombi one of the organizers of the elections, the federation constitution requires that all associations of stakeholders be represented during the election.

The Federation was founded in 2015 as an umbrella body for all associations of gospel artists and stakeholders in gospel music including promoters, media, dancers, poets, comedians among others.

The federation had organized for a meeting to precede the election. During the meeting chaired by Gospel artist Betty Muwanguzi members raised a number of issues they thought could explain the failure by members to turn up for the election.

One of the gospel artists, Sam Lucus Lubyogo better known by his stage name Levixone argued that the federation had not adequately mobilized the associations and sensitized them about the vision, mission and objectives of the federation.

Other members also argued that some associations and individuals were opposed to the federation for fear that their powers could be usurped.

The meeting later decided to institute an executive committee for six months. The election of the committee was headed by Prince Nicholas Nyombi.

A total of 13 members were elected to the interim committee. The committee is chaired by Denis Lanek, Wisdom Kaye as the Vice president, Crispa Akashaba as the Secretary and Henry Wamala as the National Treasury Secretary. Others on the Committee are; Joy Tendo (Deputy Treasurer), Joseph Kisakye (Secretary for prayer), Ambrose Ssemutyaba (Social Security secretary), Levixone (Governor central region).

Lanek says the committee shall immediately embark on sensitization and mobilization of members.

Interim Secretary Crispa Akashaba says that gospel artists should embrace and support the federation.

URN