ELECTION PETITIONS: Uganda’s JSC appoints 15 Chief Magistrates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Judicial Service Commission-JSC has appointed 15 Chief Magistrates in acting capacity to boost service delivery as well as operationalize more magisterial areas.

Sarah Langa Siu, the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, says the newly appointed 15 officers will be deployed soon after accepting their appointments.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Langa Siu, says “the latest appointments are mostly intended to address staffing gaps in the magisterial areas especially in view of the anticipated election-related petitions with strict timelines.”

There are currently 42 out of the 100 Chief Magistrates provided for in the structures of the judiciary.

The appointees are Robert Mukanza, John Mugagga Kavuma, Sylvia Nvanungi, Sarah Tusiime Bashaija, Benson Semondo, Joy Nambozo, Margaret Aanyu and Jude Okumu Muwone. The others are Sarah Basemera, Said Barigye, Joan Aciro, George W. Watyekere, Patrick Talisuna, Phillip Oji and Gordon Muhimbise.

Presiding over the swearing of the new members of the Judicial Service Commission in Kampala ten days ago, the Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, said the desire of the Judiciary would be to have at least a Chief Magistrate in each district and a Magistrate Grade in each constituency.

****

URN