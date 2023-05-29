Elders resolve to disband Masaba Cultural rival leaders

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The elders who initiated the Masaba cultural institution under their umbrella organization, Inzu Ya Masaba promoters, have decided to disband the two rival cultural leaders. This resolution was reached during a consultative meeting chaired by Francis Wodero, the general secretary of the Masaba cultural institution, on Sunday at Court View Hotel in Mbale City.

The purpose of the meeting was to find a lasting solution to the ongoing confusion surrounding the Umukukha (cultural leader). Since the passing of Bob Mushikori, the second Bamasaba cultural leader (Umukukha), in 2020, Masaba cultural institution has been embroiled in a leadership dispute. The government, through the Ministry of Gender, stated that it would not recognize Mike Mudoma or John Amuramu Wagabyalile, the two claimants to the throne until they reconcile and present a united front.

During the meeting, Ambassador Wamimbi Weyasa, the first Umukukha noted that this confusion has caused a loss for the Bamasaba community in terms of benefiting from government programs. He emphasized that the general secretary must conduct new elections for clan delegates since the term of the current team has expired.

“Once the new delegates are elected, they will proceed to organize fresh elections for the new Umukuka,” he said. Charles Mungoma, the chairperson of Inzu Ya Masaba promoters, stated that after the election of clan delegates, the search committee will be sent to Mwambu to identify candidates who will be assessed for their qualifications.

“Even the current rival candidates will be given the opportunity to contest if they possess the necessary qualities to resolve conflicts and unify the community under one Umukukha. He said. Francis Wodero, the general secretary, has pledged to implement the resolutions made by the elders during the meeting.

