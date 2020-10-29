Elderly woman burns five houses, commits suicide over land feud

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An elderly woman in Kwania district has torched five grass thatched huts before setting herself on fire protesting a land dispute with her son. The deceased has been identified as Rose Adong, a resident of Awiritojo village in Banya parish in Inomo sub county.

According to neighbours, Adong has been threatening to end her life because of a feud with her son identified as Tom Ocepa over land. It is alleged that Adong torched her son’s four houses on fire on Thursday morning before she lit her house and jumped in the blazing fire.

Moris Okello, the Banya parish LC 3 councilor says Adong’s family members were away in the garden when she decided to end her life.

He suspects that Adong used petrol to torch the houses because they burnt beyond recognition. James Odongo,the officer in charge of Agwiciri police post says Adong’s case will be treated as suicide.

James Ekaju, the North Kyoga region police spokesperson says detectives have visited the scene and collected samples that they have forwarded to the government laboratory for analysis.

“A team of police investigators have already visited the crime scene, samples collected and will be forwarded to government laboratory for analysis, however police has given relatives a go ahead to have the deceased buried,” Ekaju said.

The incident comes barely three months after three members of the same family in Inomo sub county Kwania district were burnt to death in their house over land wrangles.

In August this year, Francis Aloka, his wife Robina Aloka and their only son Abel Olobo, residents of Barlwala A village, Inomo parish, Inomo sub county were burnt to death in an arson attack because of long standing land dispute.

URN