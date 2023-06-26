Ekwamu wins June MTN Monthly Tee as golfers miss ace on Hole 10

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Raymond Ekwamu has claimed the overall winners prize at the MTN Monthly Tee of June at the par 71 Lakeside side Entebbe Club.

Ekwamu had the lowest score of 68 nett to beat and win a strong field of 179 golfers.

All 179 golfers failed to sink an ace on Hole 10, where a brand new Toyota Corolla Cross, was staked by Cfao Motors.

“I put in a lot of training here and also in Kampala it feels good winning here and at the same time beating this field,” Ekwamu said.

Group A was won by Samson Agamile, with 70 nett while Group B went to James O’Sullivan with 70 nett, Jacob Byamukama, Chairman Entebbe Club was winner Group C with 71 nett.

Annet Nakiyaga, was the best lady golfer with 67 nett while Isaac Mariera with 72 nett was the Seniors winner with 72 nett, Samson Akankiza, was the Guest winner with 66 nett.

Special category MTN 9 holes Lady winner Juliet Anena, 66 gross Novice winner 1 hole Sandra Ssetimba 6 strokes.

Afrisafe insurance broker was the other co-sponsor together with Cfao Motors Uganda.