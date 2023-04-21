Eid comes early for Uganda as they seal spot for World Golf Cup at AAJTC

TOP TEAM SCORES BOYS

✳ South Africa 🇿🇦 850

✳ Uganda 🇺🇬 940

✳ Zambia 🇿🇲 944

✳ Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 945

Kampala, Uganda | Phillip Corry | Team Uganda sealed a spot to the Toyota Golf World Cup in Japan in June by finishing runner up at the All Africa Junior Team Championship (AAJTC) at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa yesterday.

Uganda put up a spirited and determined fight finishing 90 strokes off the eventuall winners South Africa.

Uganda’s combined Boys team of Joseph Reagan Akena, Juma Abiti, Ibrahim Ssemakula and Abdul Kakeeto finished with 940 gross.

Uganda will be going to the World Golf Cup for the second time having made their debut at the global junior golf tournament in 2018 under coach Stephen Kasaija.

“I feel so happy for the team and everybody who was involved here and off the course. We had a peep talk after Day 3 and I told the boys you moment has arrived concentrate and keep calm, ” Flavia Namakula, the national coach said.

South Africa retained the Boys and Girls crowns and will be heading to Japan together with Uganda.

Uganda beat Zimbabwe and Egypt who went into the final round lying second and third.

Abdul Kakeeto from Uganda won the Boys longest drive while Zimbabwe’ s Mariam Masiya claimed the girls gong.

Girls

South Africa 592

Zimbabwe 634

Kenya 662

Uganda 691