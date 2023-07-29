Egyptian president says solutions to global conflicts should base on UN Charter, int’l law

Cairo, Egypt | Xinhua | Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said Friday that solutions to ongoing global conflicts should be based on the purposes of the UN Charter and the principles of international law.

Sisi made the remarks while addressing the second Russia-Africa summit in Russia’s St. Petersburg, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

The two-day summit started Thursday with the participation of 49 African countries, with topics covering cooperation opportunities in food, energy, space, information technology, education and sports, among others.

Amid complex and rapidly changing international circumstances characterized by polarization, “our African countries stand to face a huge number of challenges not only affecting our ability to complete development paths but also threatening the determinants of our security and the rights of future generations,” he noted.

Sisi said African countries are sovereign, independent, active in the international community, and aspire to peace, security and serving the interests of their people through sustainable development.

African economies have been challenged by severe repercussions of ongoing conflicts, especially those in food security, supply chains and high energy prices, he noted.

He underscored the importance of finding prompt solutions to provide food and grain at prices that would help Africa overcome this crisis while exploring innovative financing mechanisms to support agricultural and food systems in Africa.

“I look forward to reaching a consensual solution with regard to the grain deal, that would take into consideration the demands and interests of all parties and curb rising grain prices,” Sisi noted.

He also reiterated Egypt’s commitment to continuing deepening strategic partnership.

The first Russia-Africa summit was held in Sochi, Russia in 2019 co-hosted by Russia and Egypt when the latter was chair of the African Union.