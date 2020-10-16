Egypt to host CAF Champions League final game

Cairo, Egypt | XINHUA | The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Friday that the CAF Champions League final will be played in Egypt after holding a draw.

“Egypt won the organization of the important event that will be held on Nov. 6,” the CAF said on its website.

The draw was held at 11:30 local time to choose the final stadium between Egypt and Morocco, it said.

The first and second-leg games of the semis will be held on Oct. 17-18 and Oct. 23-24 respectively. The final is set for Nov. 6.

Egyptian sides, Aly and Zamalek, will face Morocco’s Wydad de Casablanca and Raja de Casablanca respectively.

All sports activities in Africa have been suspended since March amid anti-coronavirus precautionary measures to control the spread of the pandemic

