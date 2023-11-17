Friday , November 17 2023
Home / WORLD / Egypt says ready to receive newborns from Gaza’s largest hospital

Egypt says ready to receive newborns from Gaza’s largest hospital

The Independent November 17, 2023 WORLD Leave a comment

A patient from Gaza is transferred to an ambulance at Esenboga Airport in Ankara, Türkiye on Nov. 16, 2023. Twenty-seven patients from Gaza and their 13 attendants, who passed through the Rafah border crossing from the Gaza Strip to Egypt, arrived in Türkiye’s capital here on early Thursday. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

Cairo, Egypt | Xinhua |  Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday instructed the country’s medical sector to receive Palestinian newborns from the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip that suspended its operation on Nov. 11 after it ran out of fuel.

To implement the directives of the Egyptian president, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt’s minister of Health and Population, said at a cabinet meeting on Thursday that ambulances and incubators were ready at the Rafah crossing, the sole crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, to receive the 35 premature babies, according to a statement released by the cabinet on its facebook page.

Israeli forces raided the medical complex on Wednesday and claimed to have found a command center and weapons and military gear belonging to Hamas. Hamas denied the accusation.

Israel launched a massive attack on Gaza in retaliation for the surprise strike led by Hamas on Oct. 7 which killed about 1,200 people in Israel and took more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

The ongoing conflict, raging into the second month, has killed more than 11,500 Palestinians and wounded some 29,000 others in the coastal enclave, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. ■

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved