Egypt celebrates 100th anniversary of discovery of King Tutankhamun tomb

Cairo, Egypt | XINHUA | Egypt on Friday organized events to celebrate the centennial of the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922.

Tutankhamun, who ascended the throne at the age of nine and died at 19, is the world’s best-known pharaoh of ancient Egypt.

The young king ruled from 1332 BC to 1323 BC, during a period known as the New Kingdom in ancient Egypt.