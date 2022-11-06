Sunday , November 6 2022
Egypt celebrates 100th anniversary of discovery of King Tutankhamun tomb

The Independent November 6, 2022 AFRICA Leave a comment

Egypt on Friday organized events to celebrate the centennial of the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922 (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Cairo, Egypt | XINHUA | Egypt on Friday organized events to celebrate the centennial of the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922.

Tutankhamun, who ascended the throne at the age of nine and died at 19, is the world’s best-known pharaoh of ancient Egypt.

The young king ruled from 1332 BC to 1323 BC, during a period known as the New Kingdom in ancient Egypt.

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows a wall painting inside the tomb of King Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt. Egypt on Friday celebrated the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun tomb on Nov. 4, 1922 by British archaeologist Howard Carter and his team. Tutankhamun, who ascended the throne at the age of nine (1332 BC) and died at 19 (1323 BC), is the world’s best-known pharaoh of ancient Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

