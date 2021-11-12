Education service commission planning regional recruitment of teachers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Education Service Commission is considering regional recruitment of teachers.

Unlike in the primary sub-sector where the recruitment process was decentralized with school staff employed to work in a specific district, deployment of staff in secondary schools is centralized and a teacher can be appointed or transferred in any part of the country.

Dr Asuman Lukwago, secretary to the Education Service Commission says although the recruitment exercise has not been focusing on a region or district where the applicant is coming from, over time there have been complaints from several teachers who are posted in areas where they are not comfortable.

Dr Lukwago further added that the commission is highly considering deploying teachers depending on where they have applied from. According to Lukwago, this will take immediate effect this month during the next upcoming recruitment exercise.

Information obtained from the commission indicates that they are going to recruit over 2,500 staff for the 18 new seed schools constructed under the Uganda Inter-Governmental Fiscal Transfer-UGFIT programme which is set to be operationalized when schools reopen in January.

Lukwago says that the service commission has already identified 8 regional centres where teachers will be dropping their applications from 22 to 26 November 2021. The centres include; Mbale Secondary School, Mbarara High School, Soroti Secondary School, Jinja Secondary School, Gulu High School, Kololo Secondary School (Kampala/central), Mvara Secondary School (for Arua), and Duhaga Secondary School (for Hoima).

The recruitment will be for 54 headteachers, 17 deputy teachers, 734 graduate teachers, 1,436 Grade-V teachers, 27 bursars, 57 stenographers, 60 library assistants, 111 laboratory assistants and 47 nurses.

The new seed schools where the commission wants teachers posted include; Nyakinama Seed SS (Kisoro District), Kebisoni Seed SS (Rukungiri District), Kigarama Seed SS (Sheema District), Bukiro Seed SS (Mbarara District), Ruborogota Seed SS (Isingiro district), Kabeywa Seed SS (Kapchorwa District), Kamonkoli Seed SS (Budaka District) and Aduk Seed SS (Kwania District).

Others are Panyagara Seed SS (Kotido District), Rupa Seed SS (Moroto District), Lorengecorwa Seed SS (Napak District), Lwebitakuli Seed SS (Sembabule District), Bukakata Seed SS (Masaka District), Nekemeya Memorial SS (Kalangala District), Wakiso Seed SS, (Wakiso District), Afyaka Seed SS (Zombo District) and Atego Seed SS (Nebbi District).

Meanwhile, to eliminate corruption tendencies during the time of submitting applications, the commission has set up a box where applicants will be dropping their applications depending on their teaching subjects thus limiting interacting with unscrupulous persons who have been requesting money from applicants.

URN