Education ministry asks local gov’ts to revert UGX 23Bn meant for study materials

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Education and Sports has directed all local governments to revert a total of 23 billion shillings which had been sent to them to print and distribute self-study materials for lower primary learners.

Ismael Mulindwa, the director of basic and secondary education confirms the development saying that local governments had been allocated the funds to print and distribute study materials for primary one, two, and three which had not been planned for the second phase which is soon starting.

“We have recalled that money from the local governments, and of course there is a reason behind the action,” Mulindwa told Uganda Radio Network. “I know that the act is abrupt but we are always working under a tight deadline.”

Mulindwa who also doubles as the chairperson of the education covid-19 response committee says the decision to recall the funds was informed by several discussions by the ministry after noticing the need to have a centralized printing and distribution channel to ensure quality and efficiency.

Towards the end of January 2021, the Ministry of Finance communicated that it had allowed an additional expenditure limit of 23 billion shillings to local government so as to cater for learning materials of learners.

However Alex Kakooza, the education ministry permanent secretary cautioned local governments to refrain from undertaking any activities in relation to the utilization of the funds arguing that his ministry was going to guide the application of the said funds.

Meanwhile, the ministry has printed and embarked on distribution of 5.43 million copies to benefit learners in upper primary and lower secondary using a grant obtained from the Global Partnership for Education through World Bank.

The said materials were introduced as one of the interventions to ensure that learners continue learning during the lockdown. Although the materials were much needed during the period when learners were out of school, they are returning in a few weeks with the expected phased resumption of teaching and learning activities.

URN