Education Ministry asked to expedite guidelines for reopening schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has directed the Minister of Education to urgently present guidelines to be followed by parents with learners in candidate classes.

While addressing the nation on Tuesday in regard to the easing of the lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of coronavirus disease in the country, President Yoweri Museveni said that education institutions will open on June 4 for only finalists in Primary seven, Senior four, Senior six and those in their final years in Universities and Tertiary Institutions.

The Ministry of Education is expected to come out with guidelines to guide education institutions about their operations during the time. The guidance will also cover schools in border districts where public transport will remain closed even after June 4.

Today, Woman MP Connie Nakayenze told parliament that the President’s directive is challenging to parents in the absence of immediate guidelines to aid their preparation for school opening.

She said that even when public and private transport resumes, the majority of students use boda boda to and from schools yet they are currently banned from carrying passengers. The MP also expressed worry about the aspect of curfew time which she says will pose difficulty for students who wake up early morning to walk to schools.

Nakayenze, the former chairperson of the Education Committee of Parliament also raised concern on the access to masks by students for daily basis.

Busia Municipality MP Geoffrey Macho, questioned how the government is going to cater for foreign students who study in Uganda and in their final years.

Butaleja Woman MP Milly Mugeni said that parents tasked the Ministry of Education to come out with guidance on how parents are going to raise money to aid students to resume school after two months of staying home.

John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education told Parliament that the Ministry of Education is currently working on the guidelines that will be used as schools open for students in their final years. He added that the Ministry is also discussing the effect of the lockdown on school fees.

“But the idea is to have all candidates registered and for them to learn in a conducive environment,” Muyingo said.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga demanded that the Ministry presents the guidelines on the floor of parliament before the school term opens.

******

URN