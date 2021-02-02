Educated Karimojong challenged to show their community fruits of education

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs Eng. John Byabagambi has tasked the educated Karimojong to show the fruits of education in Karamoja by investing in the region.

Speaking to URN on Monday Mr. Byabagambi explained his disappointment with the educated Karimojong natives whom he said have failed to show the locals in Karamoja the importance of education.

According to Mr.Byabagambi most of the educated Karimojong have shunned the region and that they don’t want even to be associated with the local Karimojong on the ground.

This he said makes it hard for the local community to take education as something beneficial.

” As long as every Karimojong who attain education does not go back and build a home where he or she was born after getting a job, it will be very hard for the local Karimojong to appreciate the fruits of education and send their children to school,” he said.

He noted that Karamoja will develop is when the educated Karimojong accept to lead by example to the local people, stay with them and sensitize them about change of mindset towards development.

Engineer Byabagambi added that since he was appointed as a minister for Karamoja affairs three years back he has moved all over Karamoja but he gets shocked when he sees the village home for an educated Karimojong working in Kampala.

Joseph Lotuke one of the residents agreed with the minister’s statement saying most of the their brothers and sisters prefer to build and stay in Kampala after getting jobs.

“They only come back here for Christmas but still they don’t reach their villages as they remain sleeping in hotels in towns, which is bad,” he said.

Jane Nachan another concerned residents of Lotome sub County in Napak district hailed the minister for speaking the truth about their Karimojong brothers and sisters.

“I know the truth is bitter but what the minister has said is the fact; our people don’t want to associate with those who have not gone to school when they get jobs and this is bad,” she said.

URN