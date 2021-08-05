Eddy Kenzo involved in car accident

Thursday , August 5 2021
Lato Milk
The Independent August 5, 2021 NEWS 1 Comment

Musician Eddy Kenzo

Kampala, Uganda |  THE INDEPENDENT | Musician Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo is in hospital nursing injuries after reportedly being involved in a car accident along Masaka highway when a vehicle he was in overturned and went off the road on Thursday morning.

 

One comment

  1. Matsiko Ephraim
    August 5, 2021 at 1:07 pm

    Oh! Sorry may He heal you

    Reply

