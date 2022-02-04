ECOWAS chairman urges political stability in West Africa

Accra, Ghana | Xinhua | The Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday urged collective and decisive action to subdue the resurgence of political instability in West Africa.

Opening the extraordinary summit by leaders of the regional body in the Ghanaian capital, Akufo-Addo urged the subregional bloc to ensure the protection of democracy in the region and find a sustainable solution to the resurgence of the canker of military coups.

“Let us address this dangerous trend collectively and decisively before it devastates the whole region. The resurgence of coups in the region is a matter of grave concern, and the evolution challenges the democratic way of life we have chosen,” he stated.

In that regard, Akufo-Addo applauded President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau for foiling an attempted coup against his government on Tuesday.

The heads of state and their representatives from 12 of the 15 ECOWAS member states present at the summit will assess the political situation in Burkina Faso following the military coup and the situation in Mali and Guinea.

