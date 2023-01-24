Ecobank’s Grace Muliisa promises support for community change makers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ecobank Uganda Managing Director Grace Muliisa has promised to identify and support individuals and organisations that are making positive impact in their communities.

Muliisa was speaking during a news conference for handing over in-kind funding of Shs1million to each of the eight community change makers as part of the lender’s recently concluded digital campaign dubbed “12 days of Christmas,” under the festive season theme; “A special thank you from us.”

The conference happened at the bank’s headquarters in Kampala on Jan.18.

Muliisa said, the campaign was aimed at giving back to individuals and organizations that are positively impacting their communities.

“The Bank received eight entries and each participant was rewarded with one million shillings worth of goods to use for their daily work,” she said. The goods included home utensils and basic goods like soap, sugar, salt, music instruments, medical tools and more. “We are going to study these people more and work with them in the future.” she said after handing over the items.

The campaign was in line with Ecobank’s vision to build a world class Pan African bank and contribute to the economic development and integration of Africa.

The winners include, Grace Village-Kabale, Nutrition and Rehabilitation Center – Kalerwe, Izzy foundation –Seguku, Prima Foundation – Seguku, Midwives of Muko Church of Uganda Health Centre III – Lubanda district, Hands of Grace project –Namugongo, Juliet Pauline from Kiboga and Hosea Luhwano from Jinja.