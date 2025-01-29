Ecobank launches ‘KIGGALE ne Ecobank’ campaign to help clients reach 2025 goals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ecobank Uganda has launched its transformative “KIGGALE ne Ecobank Campaign,” a new initiative to ease customer financial burdens at the start of the year. The campaign provides a unique two-instalment repayment break at the beginning of the loan period, allowing clients to access salary loans of up to $100,000 (UGX 372 million) and defer repayments until April or May 2025.

This flexibility enables borrowers to redirect their income during the first two months of the loan, helping them manage post-holiday expenses and kickstart their 2025 plans.

The initiative is specifically designed to address the financial challenges many face after the festive season, often humorously referred to as “Jan worry.” By offering this repayment holiday, Ecobank aims to support families with back-to-school costs and individuals striving to achieve their personal and professional goals for the year.

At the campaign launch, Grace Muliisa, Managing Director of Ecobank Uganda, emphasised its commitment to empowering its customers.

“The ‘KIGGALE ne Ecobank Campaign’ is more than just a financial product; it’s a partnership that helps our customers start 2025 on a strong note, free from financial stress,” she said.

Key Benefits of the Campaign

In addition to the repayment break, the campaign offers a range of customer-focused benefits:

Flexible Repayment Terms: Loan tenures ranging from 60 to 84 months.

Zero Monthly Fees: Available with the Advantage Account.

Complimentary VISA Gold Card: For enhanced banking convenience.

Competitive Interest Rates: Starting as low as 15.9%, ensuring affordability.

Additional Loan Options

Ecobank is also providing tailored financing solutions to meet diverse customer needs, including:

Salary Advance: Loans of up to $5,000.

Emergency Loan: Up to $2,000 for urgent needs.

Travel Loan: Up to $5,000 for travel-related expenses.

Through the “KIGGALE ne Ecobank” initiative, the bank reaffirms its role as a trusted financial partner, delivering innovative and customer-centric solutions. This campaign underscores Ecobank’s dedication to empowering clients, addressing their financial challenges, and helping them achieve their aspirations with greater ease and confidence.