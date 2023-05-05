EC sets date for Bukedea LCV chairperson by-election

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has set June 14, 2023, as a day for the Bukedea LCV Chairperson by-election, following the death of Moses Olemukan.

The commission will also fill three positions of Councilors in Mukongoro, Kotiokot, and Bukedea sub-counties. The positions fell vacant after the resignation of the councilors who joined civil service.

According to the Electoral Commission roadmap released on Thursday and signed by the Commission’s Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, the by-election will be preceded by several activities including an update of the National Voters’ Register which commences on Monday 8th to Friday 12th May 2023 in each of the 152 parishes and wards in Bukedea District.

The roadmap also indicates that the deadline for applying for registration as a voter and for transfer of voting location in the district is May 12, while the display of the Voters’ Register will be conducted for a period of ten (10) days; from Wednesday 17th May to Friday 26th at all the 180 polling stations in Bukedea District.

The Display of Parish Tribunal Recommendations for deletion from/or inclusion on the Voters Register will be conducted between Friday 26th and Wednesday 31st May 2023 at the respective Parish/Ward Headquarters.

Nomination of candidates will be conducted on Monday 5th and Tuesday 6th June 2023 at the Office of the District Returning Officer, Bukedea.

“Nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for six days, that is, from Wednesday 7th to Monday 12th June 2023. The polling District Female Workers Councilor and the Sub-County Male Youth Councilor representing Kocheka Sub-county will be conducted on 13th June 2023, and shall be by the electoral college, the roadmap reads in parts.

Olemukan succumbed to cancer of the liver at Mulago Cancer Institute, months after returning from jail where he was remanded over the alleged murder of a resident of Kachumbala in the 2021 Christmas killing.

At his burial, his daughter, Loyce Akiror said that she would contest in the by-election.

