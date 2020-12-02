EC ejects two candidates from the Bududa woman parliamentary race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Electoral Commission has ejected two candidates from the Bududa woman parliamentary elections following a petition by their rival citing discrepancies in their names. They are Agness Khainza Shiuma and Esther Wetsese Lois who were nominated as independent candidates.

Trouble for the two stems from an application filed by their rival, Justine Khainza citing variations in names on the academic certificates they presented for their nomination and National voter’s register.

In his November 24th letter, the Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi says both Agness Khainza Shiuma and Esther Wetsese Lois were nominated as candidates for the Bududa woman parliamentary race.

He however says that during a meeting with the candidates, the Commission found that the names of the candidates on the National voter’s register are at variance with the names on the academic documents they presented for nominations.

He says that both candidates presented copies of the gazette on October 19th where the notices for the change of their particulars were published. “By the deed poll made on 14th of Oct, 2020 and published in Uganda Gazette of 19th October 2020, Khainza Agness Shiuma sought to adopt the name of Shiuma in addition to her known names of Khainza Agnes,” reads the letter.

He also says by the “deed poll made on 8th October 2020 and published in the Uganda Gazette on 19th October 2020, Wetsese Esther Lois sought to adopt the name Lois in addition to her known names of Wetsese Esther.”

Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi however says it is the Commission findings that at the time of the nomination, both Agness Khainza Shiuma and Esther Wetsese Lois didn’t present the copy of the gazette in which the change of particulars was published in compliance with section 36 of the Registration of Persons Act 2015.

“Accordingly, the Commission under Min. Comm. Comp.332/2020 resolved to reverse the returning officer’s decision nominating Agness Khainza Shiuma and Esther Wetsese Lois,” concludes Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi’s letter to the candidates.

Ronald Nsereko, the Bududa district returning officer has confirmed the development saying Agness Khainza Shiuma and Esther Wetsese Lois will not appear on the ballot.

Wetsestse told URN that she was shocked upon receiving the letter denominating her from the race, adding that she was on her way to Kampala to establish why EC had to reverse her nomination.

Her rival, Agnes Khainza Shiuma couldn’t be reached on her known mobile phone and she neither picked nor returned calls from our reporters.

******

URN