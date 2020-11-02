EC ejects Nancy Kalemba over nomination fees

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has dismissed female independent candidate Nancy Kalemba over failure to present proof of payment of 20M nomination fees.

Kalembe, who presented her nomination papers to the Electoral Commission on Monday afternoon was asked to go and clear and return for nomination on Tuesday, the last day of the exercise.

“You have failed to comply with section 10(6) which requires you to pay a nonrefundable fee of 20million Shillings before appearing for nomination. As a result, we are not able to nominate you because you have not fully complied with the requirement for nomination as a presidential candidate. So please could your agents come for your papers,” Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi who presided over the nomination said.

Kalembe was the second candidate to be bounced on Monday for failure to pay the mandatory nomination fees. The other was John Katumba, another independent candidate. This means that only three of the five candidates lined up for nomination today have been nominated.