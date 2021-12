🔴 KAYUNGA LC5 RESULTS

➡ Andrew Muwonge (NRM) 31,830

➡ Harriet Nakwedde (NUP) 31,308

➡ Majid Nyanzi (Independent) 1,287

➡ Boniface Musisi (Independent) 470

➡ Jamilu Kamoga (Independent) 279

➡ Anthony Waddimba (DP) 158

Kayunga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has today declared NRM’s Muwonge winner of the LC-5 by-election with 31,830 votes, beating early favourite Harriet Nakwedde who polled 31,308 votes.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW