EC Chairperson directs security to impound numberless cars in Oyam North

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission Chairperson has directed security personnel to impound all numberless vehicles seen around polling stations in Oyam North County.

Polling is currently going on to replace the late Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo who was killed by his bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti

Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi was speaking on Wednesday during a preparatory meeting at Oyam District Council hall.

Byabakama argued that people driving numberless vehicles cause chaos around polling stations.

“So please candidates, don’t bring any groups of youths or the elderly people from other neighboring areas for purposes of this by-election because they are not voters. Secondly, vote protectors that are not a phenomenon provided for under the law.” He added.

He said that the election will only be successful if everyone plays their role.

William Komakech, the Resident District Commissioner of Oyam said that they have received information that some leaders are planning to transport voters, especially youths from neighboring districts to Oyam.

Fred Ebill, the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) Party General Secretary tasked the Electoral Commission and the security personnel to investigate allegations of pre-ticked ballot papers.

Four candidates are contesting to replace the late Engola. They are Dr. Eunice Apio Otuko from UPC, NUP candidate Daniel Okello, the NRM party candidate and Engola’s son Samuel Engola Okello, and Freddy from Forum for Democratic Change-FDC.